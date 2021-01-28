Private Capital Group LLC Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,929,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,976,000 after buying an additional 3,530,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,762,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,651,000 after acquiring an additional 55,278 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,796,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,969,000 after acquiring an additional 52,240 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,355,000 after purchasing an additional 41,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,673,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,128,000 after purchasing an additional 195,376 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC opened at $90.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.62.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.