Private Capital Group LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $29,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.78.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $138.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $156.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.