Private Capital Group LLC Has $324,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,488 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAP. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 340.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAP. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of SAP to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Redburn Partners lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SAP from $162.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.64.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $132.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.32 and its 200 day moving average is $141.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

