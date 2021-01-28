Private Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVAL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Global Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 101,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GVAL opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92. Cambria Global Value ETF has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $23.55.

