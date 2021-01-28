Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 548 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,106 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benin Management CORP acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $947,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 174,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 29,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

BK opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.29.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.