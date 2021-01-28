PRiVCY (PRIV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One PRiVCY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. PRiVCY has a market capitalization of $26,559.54 and approximately $1.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PRiVCY has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00056039 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PRIV is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

