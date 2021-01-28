Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 362 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 19,585 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $828,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $163.03 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $183.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.26 and its 200-day moving average is $140.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.78 billion, a PE ratio of -102.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

