Profile Utility Token Hits Market Capitalization of $118,709.14 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $118,709.14 and $196.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,360.16 or 0.99838626 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00025718 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00028783 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000276 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000236 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 120% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002845 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

