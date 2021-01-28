Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on PGNY. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th.

Get Progyny alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 62,432 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $1,520,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,310 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $115,014.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,039.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,557,124 shares of company stock valued at $53,327,663. 33.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 155,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 152,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 360,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after buying an additional 35,126 shares in the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGNY stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day moving average is $32.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.73 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $50.45.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.54 million. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.