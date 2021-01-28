Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Down 6.3%

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) shares dropped 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.57 and last traded at $44.96. Approximately 687,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 793,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.

PGNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 422.09 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.54 million. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 127,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $4,745,773.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,557,124 shares of company stock valued at $53,327,663. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 1,191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

