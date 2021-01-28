Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $121.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLD. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Prologis stock opened at $103.28 on Wednesday. Prologis has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 29,834 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,392,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 36,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

