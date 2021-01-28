ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.30). ProPetro reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 184%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $133.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.38 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on ProPetro from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of PUMP traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,538. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $862.81 million, a PE ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 3.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Resource Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

