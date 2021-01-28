ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.40

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.40 and last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 83718 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SH. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 103.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

