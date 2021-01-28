ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $106.10

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $106.10 and last traded at $105.30, with a volume of 1820285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.31.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 34.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 39.2% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 132,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,281,000 after buying an additional 37,189 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

