ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) Trading Down 10.6%

ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL)’s share price traded down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.50. 2,834,972 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 1,323,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZSL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Silver by 381.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Silver by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 111,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 40,371 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Silver by 823.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 364,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL)

ProShares UltraShort Silver (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of silver bullion as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

