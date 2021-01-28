ProShares UltraShort Technology (NYSEARCA:REW) Trading Down 0.1%

ProShares UltraShort Technology (NYSEARCA:REW)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $12.95. 10,636 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 13,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91.

Get ProShares UltraShort Technology alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Technology stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Technology (NYSEARCA:REW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 4.42% of ProShares UltraShort Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort Technology (NYSEARCA:REW)

ProShares UltraShort Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.