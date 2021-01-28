Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend by 35.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $68.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.45.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.