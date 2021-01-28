Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Announces Earnings Results

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.51. 2,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.83. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $75.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PB. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.45.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

