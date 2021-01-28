Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Announces Earnings Results

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,111. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $75.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Hovde Group upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.45.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

