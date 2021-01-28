Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Up 7.8%

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)’s share price shot up 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $224.94 and last traded at $224.00. 818,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 598,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.87.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRLB. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.25.

The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.24 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.21.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Proto Labs by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Proto Labs by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Proto Labs by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

Proto Labs Company Profile (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

