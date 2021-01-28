Providence Gold Mines Inc. (PHD.V) (CVE:PHD) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (PHD.V) (CVE:PHD) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.12. Providence Gold Mines Inc. (PHD.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 231,061 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$5.78 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 33.87 and a quick ratio of 29.82.

About Providence Gold Mines Inc. (PHD.V) (CVE:PHD)

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in California, the United States. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company was formerly known as Red Hut Metals Inc and changed its name to Providence Gold Mines Inc in July 2017.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Providence Gold Mines Inc. (PHD.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Providence Gold Mines Inc. (PHD.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.