PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. PTC’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.05-3.25 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.05-3.25 EPS.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $120.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.54. PTC has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.93, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $239,736.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,434.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $307,616.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,261. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.44.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

