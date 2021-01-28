PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69-1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.PTC also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.05-3.25 EPS.

Shares of PTC traded up $17.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.42. The stock had a trading volume of 53,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,374. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.78 and its 200 day moving average is $97.54. PTC has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PTC will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.44.

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $665,419.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,945.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $239,736.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,434.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,261. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

