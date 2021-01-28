PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock Price Down 7.4% Following Insider Selling

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) fell 7.4% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $55.68 and last traded at $56.67. 912,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 487,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.18.

Specifically, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total transaction of $34,164.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $48,149.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,436.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 811,369 shares of company stock valued at $49,532,567 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.64. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.21 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 10.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 126,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

