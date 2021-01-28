PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded down $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $45.26. 75,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,492,722. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

