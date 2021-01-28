Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Main First Bank raised shares of Puma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Puma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Get Puma alerts:

OTCMKTS:PUMSY opened at $9.75 on Monday. Puma has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.