PumaPay (PMA) Trading Down 13.7% This Week

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One PumaPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PumaPay has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $33,213.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00074921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.64 or 0.00914885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00052188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.18 or 0.04487499 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00018158 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014803 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,832,422,231 tokens. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

