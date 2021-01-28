PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will announce $2.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. PVH posted sales of $2.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full year sales of $7.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $69.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. CL King cut shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other PVH news, EVP David F. Kozel sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $472,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emanuel Chirico sold 378,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $34,253,932.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 454,181 shares of company stock valued at $41,467,269. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in PVH by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PVH traded up $3.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,782. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.33. PVH has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.32.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

