Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Increased by Analyst

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ACBI. Truist upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $376.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8,258.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 100,756 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 83.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 60,512 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 130.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 39.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 13,070 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.