Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for First Community Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Community in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Community’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Community in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Community currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

FCCO stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. First Community has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $127.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.80.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 million. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Community by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 229,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Community by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 154,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in First Community by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 114,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Community by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in First Community by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 72,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

