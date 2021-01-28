Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Fortis Inc. Reduced by Raymond James (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Fortis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $40.30 on Thursday. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.60.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.379 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 791,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,501 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,632,000. Institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

