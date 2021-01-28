Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Raised by Analyst

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for HomeStreet in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.33. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.06.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Green purchased 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $59,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,740. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Michel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.04 per share, with a total value of $31,040.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,007 shares of company stock worth $129,991. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 405.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 88,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70,605 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

