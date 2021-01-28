Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Increased by Griffin Securities

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) – Investment analysts at Griffin Securities upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Schlumberger in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. Griffin Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SLB. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. HSBC lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

SLB stock opened at $21.81 on Thursday. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average is $19.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 143,305 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Schlumberger by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 62,813 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 20,634 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 365,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.