Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Increased by Analyst

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for TCF Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TCF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCF opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. TCF Financial has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $45.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCF. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in TCF Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TCF Financial by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 511.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in TCF Financial during the third quarter worth $82,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

