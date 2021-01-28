Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The AZEK Company Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for The AZEK in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The AZEK’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $263.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.34 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of AZEK opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion and a PE ratio of 65.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The AZEK has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $43.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,778,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,987,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $1,382,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,897.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

