Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Verizon Communications Inc. Reduced by Truist Securiti (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.