Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for National CineMedia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $4.83 on Thursday. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a market cap of $383.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 1.91.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 242.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 75.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 24,822 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 68.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 173.5% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 35,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 22,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 102.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 66,093 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

