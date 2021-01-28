Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TCBI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of TCBI opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $70.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

