Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Raised by Analyst

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%.

BMRC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $37.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $508.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.85. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average of $33.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 133,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 522.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

