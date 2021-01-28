Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Johnson Controls International plc Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Johnson Controls International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.79.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $52.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,253 shares of company stock valued at $969,172 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

