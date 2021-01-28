Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.58.

Shares of EL stock opened at $235.85 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $267.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.60 and a 200-day moving average of $228.83.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $3,035,205.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,158.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 41,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total transaction of $10,435,338.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 272,747 shares in the company, valued at $68,584,960.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,700,000 after purchasing an additional 555,203 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,406,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,897,000 after purchasing an additional 403,281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,818,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 603,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,551,000 after purchasing an additional 190,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.