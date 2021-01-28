Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Issued By KeyCorp

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report released on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLF. Exane BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $15.71 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.11 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,378,287 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,458,566 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $105,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,244 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at about $7,240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,956 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 63,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,339,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 314,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

