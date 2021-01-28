Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for McCormick & Company, Incorporated Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $94.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

