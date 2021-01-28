Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Pfizer Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Pfizer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pfizer’s FY2025 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

NYSE PFE opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $201.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average of $37.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 19,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $4,779,000. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 31.6% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 37,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 55,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 64,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

