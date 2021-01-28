Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Monro, Inc. Decreased by Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Monro in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Monro’s FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.18). Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. Monro has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Monro by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 840,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,081,000 after purchasing an additional 499,121 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monro by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 723,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,587,000 after purchasing an additional 263,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Monro by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,212,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,490,000 after purchasing an additional 257,420 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Monro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,816,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Monro by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $181,859,000 after purchasing an additional 83,055 shares during the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

