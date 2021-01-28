Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will post $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Qorvo posted sales of $869.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year sales of $3.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on QRVO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.68.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,357,000 after purchasing an additional 215,193 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 136.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after acquiring an additional 567,088 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 285.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after acquiring an additional 595,827 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 994.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,942,000 after acquiring an additional 675,719 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 239.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 502,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after acquiring an additional 354,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,465. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.49 and a 200-day moving average of $142.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $191.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

