Qtum Trading Up 21.6% Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $3.28 or 0.00009581 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $320.17 million and approximately $508.49 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000700 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000129 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,113,888 coins and its circulating supply is 97,594,468 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.