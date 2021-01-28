Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (NYSEARCA:IVOL) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,512 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 192,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 113,099 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 378,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,573,000 after acquiring an additional 92,433 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 160,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 49,685 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New during the third quarter worth about $1,422,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New by 386.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 60,655 shares during the last quarter.

IVOL opened at $28.32 on Thursday. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $28.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.54.

