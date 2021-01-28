Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) Shares Gap Down to $3.18

Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.18, but opened at $3.01. Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 4,717,564 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76. The firm has a market cap of £35.37 million and a P/E ratio of -6.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.28.

About Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI)

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

