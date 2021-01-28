Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) Shares Gap Up to $3.49

Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.49, but opened at $3.74. Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 4,462,744 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The stock has a market cap of £33.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76.

About Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI)

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

